Heidi D'Amelio Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes on the Set of 'Dancing with the Stars'

This week on Dancing with the Stars, Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev foxtrotted their way (to Elvis' hit "Suspicious Minds") into the next round of the hit ABC dancing competition. Here, D'Amelio takes PEOPLE inside her day on set, filled with lots of quality time with her daughter and fellow competitor, Charli! 

By People Staff
Published on September 28, 2022 03:18 PM
01 of 07

Let the Glam Begin!

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"First things first, glam! With Shangela and Charli of course."

02 of 07

Hype Crew

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"After hair and makeup I meet up with Char and Artem outside our trailers for a pre-show hype up! Set is always much fun with these two."

03 of 07

They've Got the Blues

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"Artem and I are all ready for the big night! Love the matching blue costumes we have on this week!"

04 of 07

Hug It Out

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"Pre-performance pics with my girl! Having her supportive energy around me all day gives me the confidence I need before getting on stage."

05 of 07

Pre-Performance Jitters

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"BTS of the stage. Calming the nerves with more fun chats and selfies. It is almost show-time!"

06 of 07

Proud Mama

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"Always impressed by Charli when I hear her post show interviews. She is so smart and funny along with being an AMAZING dancer!"

07 of 07

Post Show Looks

heidi d'amelio DWTS photo diary
courtesy of heidi d'amelio

"That's a wrap! Such a fun show as always and I am so proud of my performance this week. Off to dinner with family & friends to celebrate."

Related Articles
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
The D'Amelios on Navigating Fame — and Starting a New Chapter: We 'Always Have Each Other'
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1717 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'America's Got Talent' Crowns a New Champion! Lebanese Dance Troupe The Mayyas Win Season 17
Drake Milligan and Sara James attend a "America's Got Talent"
'America's Got Talent' Finalists Share Their Most Memorable Moments of Season 17 Ahead of the Finale
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
'Glee' Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Reveal
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Sends an Iconic '80s Pop Singer Packing — Find Out Who
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Episode 3
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Judge Carson Kressley Gags as Former Costar Is Revealed
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Says She Was 'So Proud' of Her Granddaughters at Their First Dance Recital
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know