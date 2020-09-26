These $20 Leggings Are So Popular, They’re Best-Sellers in Three Amazon Categories

By now, you may have realized that Amazon has become the go-to spot for a good pair of leggings. Just a simple search for “leggings” on the site will pull up dozens of options that have thousands — and even tens of thousands — of positive reviews. With so many to choose from, we get that it can be hard to make a choice, so we’ve done the work for you and found a pair that’s not only highly rated, but also an Amazon triple best-seller.
The Heathyoga High Waisted Leggings with Pockets have over 6,300 five-star ratings. More impressively, they’re at the top of the best-sellers charts in three women’s apparel categories: hiking pants, outdoor recreation pants, and athletic leggings. Made out of a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex fabric blend, the stretchy leggings have two side pockets and a hidden inner pocket, a gusseted crotch, and a high-waisted rise. They come in 24 colors, including black, lilac, and space-dye options, and are available in sizes XS to XXL.
Depending on your size and color preference, you can snag most pairs for just $20 right now.
A majority of customers note that the leggings are supportive, squat-proof, and super soft. Shoppers also rave that the Heathyoga leggings are so versatile, they can comfortably be worn while doing everything from working out and running an errand to driving for hours and horseback riding.
“These leggings are EVERYTHING! So comfortable and they suck you in in all the right places, making them very figure flattering,” one customer wrote. “They have been worn multiple days in a row and [haven’t] lost their form at all. The quality is almost identical to the really expensive leggings brands — but [at] literally a fraction of the price.”
For just $20, these Amazon-loved Heathyoga leggings sound like a steal.