These $20 Leggings Are So Popular, They’re Best-Sellers in Three Amazon Categories

By now, you may have realized that Amazon has become the go-to spot for a good pair of leggings. Just a simple search for “leggings” on the site will pull up dozens of options that have thousands — and even tens of thousands — of positive reviews. With so many to choose from, we get that it can be hard to make a choice, so we’ve done the work for you and found a pair that’s not only highly rated, but also an Amazon triple best-seller.