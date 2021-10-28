All About Heather Rae Young's 'Delicate' and 'Sexy' Galia Lahav Wedding Gown: 'Old Hollywood Feel'

Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in a corset wedding dress with sheer embroidered sleeves and skirt custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav — and the Selling Sunset star gave PEOPLE all the exclusive details because "pictures don't even do it justice."

"It's so delicate, beautiful and sexy, but classy and timeless. It goes with the Old Hollywood feel of the wedding," Young, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "It's hard to describe, but it's the prettiest dress I've ever seen in my life."

Young went wedding dress shopping with her mother, sister and best friend. She said she was looking for something form-fitting yet timeless, while El Moussa, 40, told the Netflix star he wanted her to "look sexy AF!"

"I told [the bridal consultant] I wanted sleek and sexy. She pulled a bunch from the shelf and I started trying them on," Young says. "I narrowed it down to four before I had brought my best friend, my mom and my sister back. We all ended up choosing the same one."

"I decided to go with Galia because I'm very girly and her designs are so feminine. She knows women's bodies and women's styles," the realtor explains. "I told the gals helping me at the dress shop that I wanted something fitted to my body. I'm very tiny. I didn't want to put on a princess dress that was going to take over my body."

The gown fit Young like a glove, and intricate details — including a sweetheart-style neckline, crystal embellishments throughout and hand-crafted beading that appeared to be "painted on" — took the design to the next level.

In fact, the bride said she originally planned on wearing her hair in a mermaid braid on the big day, but when the custom gown arrived from Israel, she changed her mind because she didn't want to distract from the beauty of the gown.

"I don't want to cover the detail of the dress because it's so perfect, so I wore my hair in a low bun with a sleek side part and a four-strand braid coming across," Young shares, describing her makeup look as "soft, natural and glowy."

"I like to look like myself," she adds. "So, individual lashes, very soft eye [makeup]. I don't like a lot of foundation."

Young accessorized with clear Cinderella-inspired pumps. And when she walked down the aisle, El Moussa says it was nothing short of a fairytale.

"It was magical. She looked so beautiful," the Flipping 101 host says. "Her hair was perfect. Her makeup was perfect. She had the coolest wedding dress I've ever seen. I [had a] huge smile from ear to ear."

The two tied the knot on Oct. 23 in Santa Barbara surrounded by family and friends, including most of Young's castmates from her hit Netflix reality show, and El Moussa's two kids: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his first wife, Christina Haack.

"We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Young told PEOPLE. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."