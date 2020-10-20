Heather Rae Young Shops for Wedding Rehearsal Dress — and Lets Fiancé Tarek El Moussa Pick!

The Flip or Flop star popped the question in July while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California

Heather Rae Young is ready to walk down the aisle!

The Selling Sunset realtor revealed on Instagram on Monday that she's been on the hunt for the "perfect" wedding rehearsal dress after getting engaged to Flip or Flip star Tarek El Moussa in July.

“Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality,” Young, 33, wrote alongside photos of herself trying on three different options. She also shared that El Moussa, 39, will have the final say: “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!! 👰🏼”

"These 3 are stunning, but they may or may not be the the one he chose," she teased.

For the first picture, Young posed in a short white dress with a long train and an embellished belt. Next, she showed off her long legs in a one-shoulder gown that features a sheer sleeve and a thigh high slit. The Selling Sunset star modeled a strappy gown with deep v-neckline for the third and final photo.

“Out of these 3 which one would you choose for me? Or none of these? And if so what do you see me in? Something flirty and short or long and elegant?” she asked her followers in the caption, adding, “And PS I’ll let my love post the one he chooses, and remember it may not be any of these 3. But he chose well!! 🥰👏🏼 #galialahav #galialahavbride #GLLA#bride #engaged #dress”

In July, the Flip or Flop star popped the question while the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California — and Young said yes!

El Moussa told PEOPLE exclusively that the island is a “special place” for the couple, and they “love to be on the boat together," so he thought the romantic weekend getaway would be the perfect time to ask for her hand.

The proposal was a total surprise for Young, who thought the trip was planned to celebrate their anniversary. She was stunned when she walked down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles and found El Moussa waiting beneath two “kissing” palm trees that have grown into each other, making them appear as if they are sharing a smooch.

El Moussa and Young met on the Fourth of July in 2019, after mutual friends brought them together in Newport Beach, California. The pair were photographed kissing and cuddling on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, in late July — making their budding romance public.

They confirmed the relationship with joint Instagram posts in early August, and El Moussa shared that he had already introduced Young to his kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden, now 9 and 4 — whom he shares with Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead. Young calls herself their "bonus mom."

El Moussa split publicly from Anstead in December 2016. They finalized their divorce in January 2018 and she married British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018. El Moussa and Christina continue to film their HGTV show together in addition to their solo series, Christina on the Coast and Flipping 101.

Earlier this month, Christina and Ant Anstead shocked fans by revealing they are going separate ways after two years of marriage.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Christina — who welcomed son Hudson London with Ant in September 2019 — announced the news of their breakup.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."