Heather Rae Young Brings Chrishell Stause to Wedding Rehearsal Dress Fitting: ‘Much Needed Girls Day’

Heather Rae Young is set to tie the knot with Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa

Chrishell Stause helped Heather Rae Young say yes to the perfect dress for her upcoming nuptials — and found a little something for herself in the process, too!

"I wanna hug you so bad!" Stause, 39, told her friend in one Instagram Story video as they posed in front of the store before entering. "So excited."

Once inside, the masked-up friends fawned over the selection, browsing all of the feathery, glittery and lacy selections.

"I think I need this one. It's just a great party dress," Stause said of one particularly sparkly silver frock, joking, "Now I'm shopping for myself too. ... This is amazing."

Young, 33, also posted a video of Stause trying on the dress to her Instagram Story, as she quipped, "I love this girl — she came to my fitting and she found a dress!"

"How gorgeous is this?" the bride-to-be continued, requesting that Stause spin around to show off the back. "Obsessed. You look beautiful. I love it."

After the shopping excursion was over, Young shared that the trip had been a success. "First I said yes, now I have a dress! Thank you @chrishell.stause for rehearsal dinner dress shopping with me today!!" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "What a much needed girls day!!! I just adore this girl."

"Heather, your energy is infectious and I couldn’t possibly be happier for you!!" the Dancing with the Stars alum captioned a re-post of the snap. "What a fun day! 🥰💗"

Young and El Moussa, 39, confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August 2019, and El Moussa also shared that he had already introduced Young to his kids with ex Christina Anstead: son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10.

Asked about where the couple would say their "I dos," the HGTV star said last month on PeopleTV's Reality Check that they'd crossed Catalina Island, California — where they celebrated their one-year anniversary and got engaged — off their list.

El Moussa, who popped the question on July 25, also said the two are planning to "wait a little bit of time" so they are able to host more people safely at their wedding, considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.