Heather McMahan's Wedding Day Beauty Essentials - Yes, Teeth Whitening Was a Must!

Here Comes the Bride! But First...Teeth Whitening

Like many brides in 2020, comedian Heather McMahan had to rethink her original plan of a September wedding in Italy. Instead, McMahan and Jeff Daniels eloped in Atlanta on the night of the winter solstice. "Our accountant told us to do it, so we did," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't worry, Italy party is still happening."

And almost two years after their original wedding date, the couple finally made it to Florence, Italy, where they celebrated their nuptials alongside family and friends.

With so much time to plan, McMahan was able to nail her wedding day glam thanks to a combination of stellar beauty products and a positive state of mind.

"There is so much pressure to look your absolute best on your wedding day, but honestly, I just wanted to feel my best," the Absolutely Not podcast host tells PEOPLE. "I took the pressure off myself and really focused on what was going to help me feel my best."

Here, she shares her wedding day must-haves.