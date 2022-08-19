Heather McMahan's Wedding Day Beauty Essentials - Yes, Teeth Whitening Was a Must!

Comedian Heather McMahan shares the beauty items she relied on leading up to her nuptials  

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on August 19, 2022
Here Comes the Bride! But First...Teeth Whitening

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials
Heather McMahan/instagram

Like many brides in 2020, comedian Heather McMahan had to rethink her original plan of a September wedding in Italy. Instead, McMahan and Jeff Daniels eloped in Atlanta on the night of the winter solstice. "Our accountant told us to do it, so we did," she wrote on Instagram. "Don't worry, Italy party is still happening."

And almost two years after their original wedding date, the couple finally made it to Florence, Italy, where they celebrated their nuptials alongside family and friends.

With so much time to plan, McMahan was able to nail her wedding day glam thanks to a combination of stellar beauty products and a positive state of mind.

"There is so much pressure to look your absolute best on your wedding day, but honestly, I just wanted to feel my best," the Absolutely Not podcast host tells PEOPLE. "I took the pressure off myself and really focused on what was going to help me feel my best."

Here, she shares her wedding day must-haves.

Teeth Whitening Strips

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

McMahan looked to SmileDirectClub for a "convenient, easy, and safe" way to brighten her teeth ahead of her big day. Sensitive-friendly and mess-free with its dissolving technology, these strips fit into her busy schedule. "SmileDirectClub helped me smile more confidently on my wedding day," she says.

Buy It! SmileDirectClub Premium Dissolving Teeth Whitening Strips, $30; smiledirectclub.com

Body Powder

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"I got married on one of the hottest days of the year in
Italy. It was an absolute heat wave and if I didn't have my Megababe Bust Dust to keep my girls cool, I wouldn't have of made it," she says of the sweat-absorbing powder.

Buy It! Megababe Bust Dust, $16; megababebeauty.com

Face and Body Balm

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"If you have dry skin or, even worse like me, eczema, this is the absolute staple in my life to keep my skin moisturized," she says, adding that it kept her skin "looking young and shiny."

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+M, $20; laroche-posay.us

Lip Mask

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"This lip mask is the real deal," McMahan says. "I put it on right before bed and wake up with the softest lips, even if my mouth has been open all night snoring and catching flies."

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Dry Shampoo

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"This is my holy grail – you can literally run a
marathon and still look fresh after," she says of this haircare essential. "After melting in the Tuscan heat, you'd need
three showers a day to feel fresh so [I] kept my dry shampoo in my bag."

Buy It! Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo, $28; living proof.com

Self-Tanner

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"It's the holy grail of sunless tanner," she raves of this St. Tropez formula. "I looked [sun]-kissed by vacation and not like I'd been on a comedy tour inside theaters for the last nine months."

Buy It! St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, $32; ulta.com

Compact Water Flosser

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

"With my wedding being in Italy I needed beauty products that were travel-friendly, so having this Compact Water Flosser was perfect!" she says on her on-the-go oral care.

Buy It! SmileDirectClub Pop-Up Water Flosser, $40; smiledirectclub.com

Serum

Heather McMahan Wedding Essentials

McMahan says the "secret to flawless skin" is in this bottle. "The brand has the best products across the board, but anytime my face feels stressed out from wearing a lot of stage makeup, the Active Serum gets me right back on track," she shares of the exfoliating and brightening formula.

Buy It! iS Clinical Active Serum, $142; isclinical.com

