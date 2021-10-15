"I'm like, 'You are not going to make me wear this,'" Heather Locklear recalled of the time she was asked to wear fake butt padding as Officer Stacy Sheridan on T.J. Hooker

Heather Locklear Refused to Wear Fake Butt Padding on T.J. Hooker: 'It Was Really Padded'

Heather Locklear had to put her foot down on the set of one of her most beloved series.

The six-time Golden Globe nominee, 60, recalled an incident on the set of her 1980s TV show T.J. Hooker in which she was asked to use fake butt padding, as she appeared Friday on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"When I first got on, they had the uniform for me, and they go, 'We need to give her a padded bra.' And it was really padded. So, I'm like, 'OK, I'll put that on,'" she recounted.

"And then a couple weeks later, I see something in my dressing room, and it's like underwear with a butt in it. And I'm like, 'You are not going to make me wear this.' My butt's too flat, my boob's are too flat," Locklear continued. "And so, I go, 'I am not wearing these butt things, and I am not wearing this bra!' Then, I became Stacy Sheridan."

She first appeared on season 2 of T.J. Hooker in 1982, starring alongside William Shatner through season 5. Locklear played Officer Stacy Sheridan, the daughter of Captain Dennis Sheridan (Richard Herd), fresh out of the police academy.

Barrymore, 46, who played Locklear's daughter in the 1984 Stephen King thriller Firestarter, praised her for putting her foot down. "Good for you! I love it," she said, adding of Locklear's 1980s physique: "I mean, you don't alter perfection."

Locklear opened up to PEOPLE this week about turning 60 and shedding her insecurities. "I've always loved getting older because it means I'm alive," she said. "I'm so grateful. I don't really give a hoot. I don't give a hoot about how I look. My parents still love me. My daughter loves me."

The Melrose Place alum celebrated the milestone birthday with her fiancé Chris Heisser, with whom she graduated from Newbury Park High School in Los Angeles in 1979, before reconnecting and getting engaged in April 2020.

"[Heisser], because his birthday is two days before mine, said, 'Can you believe we're turning 60?' And I said, 'I can't wait,'" Locklear added. "I feel young. I'm a young 60. It's all about perspective."