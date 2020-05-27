The actress wore the shirt in 2000 during an ABC Summer Press Tour event

Heather Locklear's Daughter Wears Her Bon Jovi Shirt from 20 Years Ago: 'I Got It from My Mama'

Heather Locklear's daughter is stealing her style — literally!

On Wednesday, Ava Sambora shared photos of her wearing the Melrose Place star's old Bon Jovi shirt, captioning them in an Instagram post, "I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet 🤪)."

Posing by a tree, the 22-year-old can be seen clad in an off-shoulder top reading "Bon Jovi Forever" in the pictures.

Image zoom Ava Sambora ava sambora/instagram

Ava also shared a shot of Locklear, 58, clad the same top from 20 years ago in her post.

The throwback photo of Locklear was taken in 2000 during an ABC Summer Press Tour event in California. At the time, the actress was married to Ava's father, rock legend and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

Image zoom Heather Locklear Sam Levi/WireImage

Image zoom Ava Sambora ava sambora/instagram

Ava recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she celebrated the milestone at home as her in-person commencement ceremony had been postponed in guidance with social distancing protocol.

Earlier in May, Locklear shared a picture of her daughter's graduation portrait to commemorate the event, writing on her Instagram, "Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud."

The proud mom also posted another photo of Ava posing in her graduation cap ahead of the virtual commencement ceremony.

"Tomorrow is the big LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow 🎓❤️," she wrote.

Ava has been social distancing at home with Locklear amid the coronavirus crisis and continues to be a pillar of support for her mother, who recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Through her ups and downs, Locklear has remained very close with her daughter.

“Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support,” Locklear's friend told PEOPLE last month.

Image zoom Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Sambora Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“She is gardening, taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,” said her friend.

Besides her family, Locklear has also been leaning on her tight group of girlfriends.