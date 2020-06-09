The actress said it felt like the "first day of summer" as she hit the beach in L.A. with friend Odessa Rae

Heather Graham Models Her Chic 'Beach Day' Look in a White Bikini and Floppy Hat

Back to the beach!

As Los Angeles begins lifting coronavirus restrictions and allowing residents to visit public beaches again, actress Heather Graham made a stylish return to the shoreline in a sizzling bikini that showcased her toned body.

With friend Odessa Rae by her side, the 50-year-old actress hit the beach in an ivory two-piece and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat to protect her face from the UV rays.

"Today feels like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa. 🌊🌞," Graham captioned the photo with her friend, who posed in a teeny-tiny leopard print string bikini.

Fans flooded the comments of Graham's post to compliment her look. "Still rockin' the perfect bikini body," one person said. "U look amazing heather 😍😍," wrote another fan.

A different person jokingly said, "You're 25, right?"

Now more than ever, Graham is focusing on a maintaining a healthy lifestyle and all about “feeling good from the inside out.”

“I love yoga, I mediate,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I’m afraid of getting older.”

