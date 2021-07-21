Heather Graham, 51, Wears a Cheetah Print Bikini While Vacationing in Italy
"The color of the water ... #italy," the actress captioned an Instagram post
Heather Graham is still walking on the wild side.
Six months after posing on the beach in a printed two-piece from Monday Swimwear, the 51-year-old actress recreated her sexy Instagram post by wearing what appears to be the same animal-print swimsuit and black sunglasses — this time, while vacationing in Italy!
"The color of the water ... #italy," Graham wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting in the crystal clear ocean and a video of the beach.
Her fans and followers filled the comment section with fire and heart eye emojis, while one person joked, "Its difficult to focus on the water. 🥵"
"one of the most beautiful women in the world," another Instagram user said of the iconic bombshell.
Graham often posts beach-side photos showing off her toned figure on Instagram.
In April, she shared several bikini-clad photos and videos from a tropical "girls trip." And last year, when Los Angeles began lifting coronavirus restrictions and residents were allowed to visit public beaches, the Boogie Nights star made a stylish return to the shoreline in a chic white two-piece.
With friend Odessa Rae by her side, the actress sporting a pair of sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat to protect her face from the UV rays.
"Today feels like the first day of summer. Having a beach day with @princessodessa. 🌊🌞," Graham captioned the photo with her friend, who posed in a teeny-tiny leopard print string bikini.
Graham previously told PEOPLE she's all about "feeling good from the inside out" and is focusing on a maintaining a healthy lifestyle now more than ever.
"I love yoga, I mediate," she said. "I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I'm afraid of getting older." Graham continued: "The culture will try to tell you, 'Now's the time to feel bad about yourself.' I say, 'Now's the time to feel even better.'"