The Cozy Clothing Brand Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Is Having a Ridiculously Good Sale Right Now — Up to 80% Off (If You Hurry!)
Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, and more celebs are fans of the brand
Celebrities have their run of the gamut when it comes to clothing labels, so it’s pretty notable when they start flocking to the same one at the same time. That’s how Heartloom, the NYC-based brand known for its boho-chic laid-back silhouettes, recently got on our radar. The fashion brand has been around since 2009, but over the past few months it has gotten our attention as a handful of A-listers started wearing gorgeous Heartloom pieces. Selena Gomez wore the brand’s baby pink knit sweater in a Rare Beauty Instagram Story, Lily Collins opted for the relaxed button-down shirt for a grocery run, and Alessandra Ambrosio has been spotted in the striped knit tank top on multiple occasions.
The exact styles of these celeb-loved favorites have sadly sold out but the good news is that you can score anything (yes, anything!) you want from the brand’s website on sale right now — if you hurry. Heartloom is currently hosting its massive Warehouse Sale with up to 80 percent off its coziest customer favorites. Simply enter your email address and find the code in your inbox to unlock access to these steep discounts (hint: try HLFLASH20). If nothing there catches your eye, the brand is also secretly offering 30 percent off your entire purchase of any item that’s not included in the Warehouse Sale (so basically everything else on its site). While it’s not advertised, all you have to do is add the styles you want to your cart. The price will automatically drop at checkout, no promo code necessary.
We’ve got our eyes on this plush bomber jacket that’s a whopping $277 off the original price and these super soft joggers that are now only $53 at checkout. You won’t want to wait too long to take advantage of these amazing savings because they end Sunday, November 1. Below, we hand-picked six of our favorite styles from Heartloom’s massive sale. Keep scrolling to shop and save!
Buy It! Heartloom Meg Jacket, $93 (orig. $370); heartloom.com
Buy It! Heartloom Asher Set, $45.50 at checkout (orig. $130); heartloom.com
Buy It! Heartloom Reagan Jogger, $53.50 at checkout (orig. $79); heartloom.com
Buy It! Heartloom Theia Dress, $37.80 at checkout (orig. $108); heartloom.com
Buy It! Heartloom Reversible Kary Hoodie, $65 (orig. $260); heartloom.com
Buy It! Heartloom Embry Top, $34.30 at checkout (orig. $99); heartloom.com
