Head & Shoulders Launches New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Only 9 Ingredients

Head & Shoulders has been around for six decades as, according to the brand, the number one shampoo sold in the United States. And while many might think, If it ain't broke, why fix it? — the brand decided to go back to the drawing board to produce a new formula based on what their customers were looking for.

"Consumers are more conscious than ever about what they put in and on their bodies," the brand said in a press release for Head & Shoulders Bare, explaining why they decided to launch an anti-dandruff shampoo consisting of only nine ingredients.

The new formula removes sulfates, silicones and dyes, leaving behind effective ingredients including the dandruff-fighting Zinc Pyrithione, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate for its cleansing properties and Cellulosic Polyquaternium to add moisture. It also comes in two variations: Pure Clean, which targets oily scalps and hair, and Soothing Hydration, for drier hair types.

In addition, the company rethought the packaging, delivering Bare in a bottle that uses almost half as much plastic as the original and can be fully recycled. It also allows it to be rolled up to get the very last drops out of the container.

Head & Shoulders

"The scientists at Head & Shoulders have worked tirelessly for years to create BARE, a breakthrough formula with proven dandruff-protection," said Alexandra Keith, CEO of P&G Beauty, in a release from the brand. "Understanding that consumers want products that are effective, but they can also feel good about, we're confident BARE will deliver the dandruff-protection they're looking for, with no trade offs."

Head & Shoulders Bare is available for $10 at Walmart starting now.