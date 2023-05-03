Head & Shoulders Launches New Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Only 9 Ingredients

The beauty brand, which has been around since 1961, has launched a new formula with a streamlined ingredients list

By Staff Author
Published on May 3, 2023 09:00 AM
Reveal of Head & Shoulders innovative new shampoos
Photo: Head & Shoulders

Head & Shoulders has been around for six decades as, according to the brand, the number one shampoo sold in the United States. And while many might think, If it ain't broke, why fix it? — the brand decided to go back to the drawing board to produce a new formula based on what their customers were looking for.

"Consumers are more conscious than ever about what they put in and on their bodies," the brand said in a press release for Head & Shoulders Bare, explaining why they decided to launch an anti-dandruff shampoo consisting of only nine ingredients.

The new formula removes sulfates, silicones and dyes, leaving behind effective ingredients including the dandruff-fighting Zinc Pyrithione, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate for its cleansing properties and Cellulosic Polyquaternium to add moisture. It also comes in two variations: Pure Clean, which targets oily scalps and hair, and Soothing Hydration, for drier hair types.

In addition, the company rethought the packaging, delivering Bare in a bottle that uses almost half as much plastic as the original and can be fully recycled. It also allows it to be rolled up to get the very last drops out of the container.

Reveal of Head & Shoulders innovative new shampoos
Head & Shoulders

"The scientists at Head & Shoulders have worked tirelessly for years to create BARE, a breakthrough formula with proven dandruff-protection," said Alexandra Keith, CEO of P&G Beauty, in a release from the brand. "Understanding that consumers want products that are effective, but they can also feel good about, we're confident BARE will deliver the dandruff-protection they're looking for, with no trade offs."

Head & Shoulders Bare is available for $10 at Walmart starting now.

Related Articles
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day
The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included
The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures
Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ICYMI, Rihanna's Cat-Eye Sunglasses on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Had Massive False Lashes
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang
Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress — in Opposite Colors! — to 2023 Met Gala
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
PO Repeat Customer Series: I'm a Repeat Customer of Ashley Tisdale's Clean, Vegan Body Wash — and It Has Great Fragrance Staying Power
I Can't Stop Buying Ashley Tisdale's Vegan Body Wash, Whose Cozy Fragrance Lasts All Day
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Shimmers on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in Traffic-Stopping Jonathan Simkhai Gown
Kristen Stewart attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Goes All-Natural at Met Gala 2023 with Chopped Hair and Minimal Makeup on Red Carpet
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hit the Met Gala in Coordinating Mother-Daughter Pink Fendi Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Blackpink's Jennie Raves About Attending First Met Gala Wearing '90s Chanel Mini Dress: 'I'm So Lucky'
Cardi B three Mat Gala Looks 2023
Cardi B Wears Four Gowns in One Night at the 2023 Met Gala