Exercise Dresses Are the TikTok Trend of the Summer — and We Found a $40 Version on Amazon
It's no question summer days and cute sundresses go hand in hand, but if sweltering heat has you searching for a lightweight option that's as functional as it is fashionable, the solution may be lying in your TikTok feed.
This isn't the first time the video-sharing app has decided what's hot in the fashion world (see: viral "butt-lift" leggings and lounge sets). The most recent trend that's taking over feeds and solidifying itself as a summer staple? A sleek exercise dress. The hashtag #exercisedress has over 1.4 million views on the app and leads you to numerous positive product reviews of dresses from various brands.
In a video that's been viewed over 204,000 times, TikTok user @valerievandy spots several women (herself included) wearing exercise dresses while walking around New York City on a summer day. If you're looking to get in on the trend, we just found one for under $40 that has praise from hundreds of shoppers: The HDE Exercise Dress on Amazon.
The popular workout dress not only has built-in biker shorts and pockets to prevent thigh chafing and hold belongings, but it's made of a moisture-wicking fabric designed to take you from barre class to brunch dates and everywhere in between, which Amazon shoppers love. "I never write reviews but this is so good I had to," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Excellent quality. Holds the girls up (38DD) and great compression. Perfect for golf, tennis, or just being cute and running errands."
The HDE Exercise Dress comes in five colors, and reviewers note how easy it is to style up or down depending on the occasion. "This dress is perfect," another reviewer wrote. "I loved it so much I got it in three different colors and the white is my favorite. It's not see through at all… It's perfect for boating, or throw a jean jacket over it with sandals."
Many reviewers agree the dress is both "form fitting yet forgiving" in the best way, as the fabric underneath the dress compresses while the top layer skims over your frame. Some say that it even rivals pricier brands. For just $40, consider hopping on this TikTok trend by heading to Amazon to grab an exercise dress of your very own — and don't be surprised if you find yourself reaching for it all summer long.