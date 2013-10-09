Hayden Panettiere's Engagement Ring: Finally, She's Showing It Off!

Splash News Online; Inset: Pacific Coast News

Hayden Panettiere‘s boxer fiancé Wladimir Klitschko may be the one with the fancy footwork, but it’s Panettiere who has been deftly sidestepping engagement rumors for the past few months — even wearing decoy rings to keep people guessing while refusing to confirm any rumors.

But Wednesday, she gave up the game, confirming on Live With Kelly & Michael that the two are getting hitched. “I think it speaks for itself,” Panettiere said of her ring when Kelly Ripa pressed her on it.

And boy, does it ever — it’s practically half the size of the petite actress! She showed off her new(ish) sparkler outside Good Morning America, allowing us to get a good glimpse. It appears to be an enormous emerald-cut diamond on a split-band platinum setting, which is otherwise unadorned.

It’s classic, elegant and totally envy-inducing. And we’re amazed she kept it under wraps for this long. What do you think of Panettieres’s big reveal?

–Alex Apatoff