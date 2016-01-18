Hayden Panettiere is no stranger to making a big statement on the red carpet — who could forget her baby bump debut, or the time she bought her own Tom Ford? But her Critics’ Choice Awards look was especially noteworthy for two reasons: One, that it was a totally eye-popping keyhole-cutout halter, and two, it was her first stateside red carpet since entering treatment for postpartum depression.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After welcoming daughter Kaya in December 2014, Panettiere entered treatment in October for PPD, saying “It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support.” Her Nashville character, in an ironic twist, was also suffering from the same disease.

After receiving treatment, Panettiere made her first public appearance in late November to support fiancé Wladimir Klitschko ringside during his boxing match against Tyson Fury. Shortly thereafter, she debuted a big haircut on Twitter, writing, “Chopping hair off is like getting rid of metaphorical and literal dead ends. Off with the old and growing the new.”

Sunday night (just days after she announced she’d be returning to Nashville), she officially returned to the red carpet, sporting a pale peach Maria Lucia Hohan dress that showed off her figure thanks to the seriously plunging neckline and side cutouts. Delicate silvery jewels and a small clutch were all she added to accessorize the already head-turning look, and she kept her new bob wavy and makeup (done by Amy Oresman for Neutrogena — after all, Panettiere is a brand spokeswoman) clean and fresh.

