Hayden Panettiere Shows Off Fresh Haircut as She Returns to Instagram After 6 Months

Hayden Panettiere is back on Instagram!

The 32-year-old actress showed off a new 'do with bangs as she returned to the social media platform for the first time in six months. In her previous post from April, she raved about the Disney+ film Secrets of the Whales.

Showing off her excitement after a hair appointment at Pink Cheeks Salon, Panettiere began the caption, writing, "My go to place since I was a teenager!"

"Cindy's the owner and my go to girl! Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them! They're my secret weapon," she continued.

Fans of the Heroes actress applauded her look and refreshed hairdo in the comments.

"Looking beautiful!! 😍," one fan wrote, as another added, "gorgeous!! 😍❤️." Another said, "So beautiful ❤️."

Other fans also reacted to Panettiere being back on social media.

"Welcome back to Instagram…we've missed you!" one user said. Another person playfully joked, "She remembered the password!"

Hayden Panettiere arrives at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Panettiere's latest social media post comes after a tumultuous past few years for the star.

After previously speaking out about her allegedly abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson last summer, a source told PEOPLE in March that the actress was in a "wonderful headspace" and was looking forward to all that was to come.

"Hayden is in a wonderful headspace," the source said at the time. "Things are so much better and she's really excited about her future. She's got a few projects in the works."

The source added that Panettiere had also been spending time with her daughter Kaya Evdokia, 6½, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. "She has an amazing relationship with Wlad," the insider said. Things are going really well."

Panettiere and Hickerson were later spotted spending time with each other in July after he served time in jail for a domestic violence case involving the star.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Hickerson was "in intensive therapy treatment."