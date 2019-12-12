Hayden Panettiere Debuts Chic New Pixie Cut as She Tweets for the First Time in Nine Months

Image zoom Hayden Panettiere Hayden Panettiere/Twitter

Hayden Panettiere just shed some length.

The Nashville star, 30, recently chopped off her long blonde tresses in favor of a stylish pixie cut, she shared on her Twitter account Tuesday night.

In what marks her first post the social media platform in over nine months, Panettiere posted a selfie showing off her new ‘do, which includes a shaved portion on the side of her head.

“Channeling my inner #Kirby#Scream4,” the actress captioned her image, referencing her character in the 2011 thriller — which was the last time she sported a pixie. “Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard ❤️”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hayden Panettiere in January 2017 Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Panettiere’s stylist, Anthony Leonard Salon owner Leonard Zagami, spoke with E! News about the transformation, saying she was “looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it!”

“It’s a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge,” he continued. “The color is silver, but not gray. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde.”

“The cut was a collaborative idea,” Zagami said. “She has wanted to go short for a while but she has always had a commitment with her work and wasn’t able to. Right now, she is free and said, let’s do it!”

Image zoom Brian Hickerson (L) and Hayden Panettiere Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Nashville Stars Lennon and Maisy Stella on Hanging Out With Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter: “She’s the Cutest”

Her big hair change comes amid some turmoil in Panettiere’s personal life. More than a month after her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson‘s felony domestic violence charge was dismissed, the actress was photographed with him last month, walking through an airport. PEOPLE confirmed at the time that the couple was back together.

A source told PEOPLE that some of Panettiere’s family members still “don’t approve of the relationship,” adding, “They are not fans of Brian. It’s clear that he has issues of his own, not to mention the anger issues, which is obviously a big one.”

In response, Hayden’s attorney Andrew Brettler told PEOPLE, “Hayden is a strong, intelligent woman who is capable of making her own decisions.”