Hayden Panettiere Makes Glam Red Carpet Return at Pre-Emmys Party

Hayden Panettiere is stepping back into the spotlight.

On Saturday, Panettiere, 33, appeared at The Hollywood Reporter's Emmy party in Los Angeles, looking chic in a black cropped top and tailored trousers, accessorized with a red clutch, metallic cap-toe pumps and a slicked back hairstyle.

Though Panettiere has not appeared in television or film since Nashville wrapped in 2018, she will return to the big screen when she co-stars in the upcoming sixth installment in the Scream franchise.

Panettiere's return was announced in May, following her character Kirby Reed's near-death scene in 2011's Scream 4. The actress previously raved to PEOPLE about her return to Scream, which will mark her first film in eight years.

"I'm so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4," she told PEOPLE in July.

"I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her," Panettiere added of playing Kirby. "So, it's a little less intimidating. I'm excited. I'm really excited."

In July, Panettiere opened up to PEOPLE about surviving an abusive relationship, her relationship with her 7-year-old daughter Kaya and a secret addiction to opioids and alcohol that she said nearly cost her career and life.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," Panettiere told PEOPLE. She spent years battling her addiction, as well as a devastating bout with postpartum depression. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."

"I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest," she added.

Panettiere underwent both trauma therapy and inpatient treatment within the last year. She told PEOPLE that while she did not drink during pregnancy, her postpartum depression after Kaya's birth made her increasingly dependent on alcohol to get through the day.

"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," Panettiere said of her journey to sobriety and happiness. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."

In 2018, amidst Panettiere's battle with addiction, the actress made the heartbreaking decision for Kaya to go live in Ukraine with boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, Kaya's father, from whom Panettiere split that year.

Now sober, Panettiere is grateful for a happy bond with her daughter, who remains abroad, though not in Ukraine due to upheaval from the country's ongoing war with Russia.

"She has a beautiful life," Panettiere told PEOPLE in July. "I was just with her. She's just an amazing child. She's smart and she's funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me."