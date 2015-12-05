The star opens up about her cut on Twitter

Hayden Panettiere Cuts Her Hair: 'It's Like Getting Rid of Metaphorical and Literal Dead Ends'

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her recent haircut. The actress shared a photo on Twitter showing off her textured, shoulder-grazing strands — and the chop marks a new chapter for the star.

“Chopping hair off is like getting rid of metaphorical and literal dead ends. Off with the old and growing the new ?,” she captioned the snap on her feed.

The tweet is one of the first the actress has posted since entering treatment for postpartum depression in October.

The Nashville star 26, is a mother to 10-month-old Kaya Evodokia with her fiancé, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and has been very open about her struggle since her daughter’s birth last December.

During an interview on Live! with Kelly and Michael in September, she said she could “relate” to her on-screen character Juliette Barnes, who navigates her own journey with PPD in the current season of the hit ABC show.

“It’s something a lot of women experience. When [you’re told] about postpartum depression you think it’s ‘I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child’ — I’ve never, ever had those feelings,” she shared. “Some women do. But you don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal.”

And the cast of the show has been very supportive of Panettiere during her treatment.

“We have connected, and I think she’s doing really well,” Connie Britton, 48, told the Associated Press. “She’s right where she needs to be, and that’s really good, and we all support her in that.”

Panettiere stepped out publicly for the first time Saturday, looking happy and healthy as she cheered on her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko during a boxing championship in Germany. And her new do seems to be giving her a fresh outlook as well.

