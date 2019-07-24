Amazon Shoppers Use This Best-Selling After Sun Lotion ‘Religiously’ — and It’s Only $4

Image zoom

It’s the middle of summer, which means you should be all stocked up on sunscreen (at least, we hope you are). Even if you’re pretty good at applying sunscreen daily, it’s easy to get sunburnt if you’re not reapplying throughout the day or putting on enough. Whether you’re often the victim of a sunburn or find that your skin could use some moisturizing relief after being outside, it’s important to have some sort of after sun skincare on hand. If you’re not sure where to start, Amazon shoppers have a recommendation, claiming that this soothing lotion from Hawaiian Tropic is one of the best.

You’ve likely seen the Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration After Sun Lotion at your local drugstore, but probably had no idea that it’s Amazon’s number two best-selling product in its After Sun Skin Care category. The lightweight lotion is made with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients, including aloe, shea butter, mango butter, and papaya fruit extracts. Other than providing sunburn relief, it can also help preserve your tan and provide up to 24 hours of moisturization. The best part? It’s only $4 (yes, seriously).

While the lotion is still racking up reviews, it has an overall 4.8-star rating, and customers are purchasing it often enough that it’s a best-seller. Shoppers say the lotion absorbs well, isn’t greasy, smells good, and actually cools their skin after application.

“Lightweight and super moisturizing; this lotion was exactly what I was looking for and everything I hoped it would be. It wasn’t greasy at all and absorbed quickly into my skin. I went on vacation to the Bahamas and spent most of the time in the sun and although I had slathered on the SPF, there were still parts that got a bit more red than I’d hoped. I used this after showering off and never peeled or felt any discomfort,” one customer wrote.

Plus, some reviewers say it helps prevent peeling even if you do get sunburned. Another shopper wrote, “I’ve bought this MANY times. We spend every weekend at the lake so sometimes, despite my best efforts, I burn. I’ve never peeled after using this and using it on my tan ensures that my skin stays super hydrated and my tan looks great!”

At just $4 a bottle, we’re sold. Below, shop some more of Hawaiian Tropic’s after sun products, including a daily moisturizer (you can get a pack of three for just $21) and a tub of coconut oil-infused body butter.

