This New Unlimited Clothing Rental Service Will Keep You Trendy on a Budget

Calling all fashionistas on a budget! A new clothing subscription service called Haverdash service just changed the game.

For just $59 per month, this millennial-targeted company allows customers three garments at a time and an unlimited number of box swaps each month. Haverdash, which launched yesterday, also offers free returns and free dry-cleaning. So, snag pieces from brands you know and love like Vince Camuto (a T-Swift favorite) and French Connection, or test drive trendy up-and-comers like Sanctuary Clothing and Moon River.

“Forget your mother’s rulebook that says fashion is only worth it if it gets worn multiple times,” Jessica Kahan Dvorett, General Manager of Haverdash, told PEOPLE. “Haverdash gives you permission not to wear the same thing twice.”

Appropriately titled, Haverdash brings a dash of excitement to the pieces you already have in your closet — and it’s totally convenient. The company’s website provides a step-by-step guide to finding the perfect subscription box. You’ll start by selecting preferred sizes from various clothing brands, then Haverdash will build your member profile and suggest pieces they think you’ll love! But there’s no pressure to commit; you can cancel your subscriptions at any time, according to the website.

“The Haverdash woman is a go-getter, living in the moment and for the moment,” Jessica Kahan Dvorett told PEOPLE. “She is confident, positive, authentic and socially engaged.”

Haverdash is the newest addition to CaaStle portfolio, which already powers clothing as a service (CaaS) for retailers like Ann Taylor, LOFT, American Eagle, Rebecca Taylor and VINCE.