Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Is Up to 60% Off for the Next 48 Hours Only
Exciting news, little monsters. For a limited time, you can save big on Haus Laboratories, the Lady Gaga-founded beauty brand that's available exclusively through Amazon.
Gaga is ringing in the 2021 Prime Day festivities with special savings on many of the items in her fan-favorite makeup collection. Beginning today and going until June 22 at 11:59 pm PT, you can save up to 60 percent on popular Haus Laboratories picks, including the exact eyeliner that was used on Gaga in her "Rain on Me" video.
Buy It! Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil, $7.20 (orig. $18)
The sale includes products for just about every step of your beauty routine, including one of the newest Haus Labs launches - the Edge Precision Brow Pencil. Called an "amazing" brow tool, one fan wrote of their success with the pencil. "I was even able to draw my eyebrows evenly, which I haven't been able to do in a long, long time."
For those that prefer a more colorful Gaga-inspired beauty routine, there are savings on the Four-Way Shadow Palettes and the Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette. Inspired by her single, "Stupid Love," the later palette includes 18 "absolutely beautiful" shadow options approved for use by professional makeup artists or "those just starting out."
Don't forget to show a little makeup love to your lips, too. The Monster Matte Lip Crayon has earned the adoration of customers, with one writing, "I am a die hard liquid matte lipstick user, but I am being converted by this lip crayon." Another reviewer wrote that "everyone needs" the crayon. "Easy application that feels hydrating on the lips for HOURS and the color payoff is amazing. I feel like this will make liquid lipstick a thing of the past!
You don't need a backstage invite from the Haus Labs founder to take advantage of the sale, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Lucky for you, Prime is offering new members a 30-day free trial when you sign up online.
Dream up your own Lady Gaga-approved beauty routine and check out some of the Haus Laboratories products that are on sale now.
Buy It! Glam Room Palette No. 1 Fame, $13.60 (orig. $34)
Buy It! Le Riot Lip Gloss, $7.20 (orig. $18)
Buy It! Head Rush Blush Duo, Heat Rush Bronzer Duo, $10.40 (orig. $26)
Buy It! Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon, $7.20 (orig. $18)
