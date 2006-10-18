Has Nicole Kidman Gone Country?

We were stumped as to why Nicole Kidman suddenly looked so different at the Rome Film Festival — were her eyebrows darker? Was the dress a departure from her usual style? Was it just that she cut bangs? And then it hit us: She’s gone country! A few months of living in Nashville as Mrs. Keith Urban, and she’s traded in her flat-iron for a hot roller set. Gone are the sleek, straight locks of yesteryear (left), replaced with big hair, involving full curls, puffy bangs and a teased half-updo (right). What’s next for Nicole? Cowboy boots and jeans? Tell us: what do you think of Nicole’s new look?

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Shooting Star; MARK CHILTON/RICHFOTO/GLOBE