Has Mary-Kate Gone Working Girl?

Is this a whole new Mary-Kate Olsen we're seeing? Where are the clunky shoes, the over-sized cardigans, the absence of pants? We can barely recognize the petite star in her trendy wide-leg pants, pale pink button-down shirt and darker golden-blonde locks. As she leaves an office building in L.A., she almost looks -- dare we say it? -- professional and conservative in her new ensemble. But don't worry, the white sunglasses and chunky cocktail rings still give the outfit the signature Mary-Kate spin. Tell us: What do you think of Mary-Kate's new look? Do you love it or miss the...