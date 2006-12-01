Has Hollywood Gone Mad for Plaid?

Is lumberjack chic overtaking Hollywood's hottest men? We noticed Heath in his red-and-black plaid shirt a few weeks ago, which we chalked up to being a Brokeback Mountain memento. Then, we turned a blind eye towards Vince Vaughn in his plaid shirt, hoping it might be for his role in Fred Claus. But we just can't ignore trend-setting Adam Brody's buffalo plaid buttondown, though -- more Brawny Man than Barney's, the lumberjack look is clearly taking over for fall. Tell us: What do you think of the look? Photo: KO/Flynet; Jemal Countess/WireImage...