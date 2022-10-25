Harry Styles appeared to make a fashion statement in more ways than one.

At his concert at the Kia Forum in California on Monday night, the singer rocked a pair of Vans instead of his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles.

Styles, 28, has worn the Adidas kicks for every show on his tour since June — he wears head-to-toe Gucci on stage. However, before the footwear company cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper's repeated antisemitic comments, Styles made the change to Vans.

The sportswear brand officially dropped West Tuesday morning. A rep for Styles did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Observant fans noticed the Vans and cheered Styles for the change.

"Harry Styles wearing adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u @harry__lambert @Harry_Styles," tweeted one fan, giving a shout out to Styles and his stylist, Harry Lambert.

Another fan thanked the Don't Worry Darling actor for appearing to stand against antisemitism: "Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas. We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms."

Adidas — who, over the weekend, dropped their latest Yeezy sneaker collaboration — said in a statement Tuesday that they will no longer work with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their statement continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Prior to Adidas' decision on Tuesday, West was becoming more vocal about his creative differences with the athletic company, saying in a recent interview that "I could say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me."

He also used Instagram to express his discontent about his working relationship with the brand (or lack thereof), accusing the company of leaving him out of Yeezy-related decision-making and calling out top executives.