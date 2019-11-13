Harry Styles just gave a new meaning to winter wool.

As a departure from his typical all-Gucci outfits, the pop star, 25, stepped out in New York City wearing a Lanvin navy and white sheep-printed sweater vest, costing $1,190.

However, the rest of Styles’ look remained Gucci-forward and featured a stripped button-down, navy pinstripe trousers and blush-pink ankle boots with ”sucker” written across the heel. The singer, who is gearing up for an appearance on Saturday Night Live, rolled up his button-down to show off his tattoo-covered arms.

As eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out on the Internet, Styles’ vest from the French brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection resembles another famous sheep-printed sweater.

First noticed in an Instagram by writer Rachel Tashjian, the Lanvin wool vest looks similar to a red and white sheep-printed sweater worn by Princess Diana in 1981. The late royal styled her wool sweater with a white collared blouse, white trousers and red shoes.

Styles has worn the French brand, Lanvin, before, including at the British Fashion Awards in 2014 when he hit the carpet in a red-and-black pinstripe suit.

But his love for Gucci comes as no surprise since Styles is the face of many of the Italian fashion house’s campaigns.

On Monday, the singer was seen wearing a beige monogrammed Gucci coat (which totals to $3,500), flared jeans, Vans sneakers and a denim newsboy cap.

And on Wednesday morning, Styles revealed the Gucci-clad cover of his upcoming album, Fine Line, in which he donned hot pink Gucci blouse, matching suspenders and white high-waisted trousers.

Fine Lines comes out on Dec. 13 and will be followed by a 2020 American tour.