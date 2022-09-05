Harry Styles Rocks His '70s-Inspired Gucci HA HA HA Collection for Venice Film Festival

From a maroon blazer to a blue and cream silk scarf, Harry Styles showed off his upcoming Gucci collection to premiere his film Don't Worry Darling

By
Published on September 5, 2022
Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Harry Styles is stepping out with flair in Venice.

On Monday, the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling and his style choices did not disappoint. Styles stars in the thriller, out Sept. 23.

He arrived in Venice on Sunday wearing a magenta blazer and wide-leg jeans from his forthcoming Gucci HA HA HA collection. He paired the ensemble with a pink and green logo button-up cardigan and cheetah-print luggage.

He continued his '70s-inspired theme for a press call on Monday afternoon. While there, he donned more items from his Gucci line: a cream pinstripe jacket, a blue and cream silk scarf, and navy blue wide-leg pants. He completed this look with Gucci sunglasses and brown Gucci loafers.

Venice, ITALY - 'Don't Worry Darling' star Harry Styles arrives at the airport wearing Gucci during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

The star wrapped his series of ensembles at the premiere event with a deep blue double-breasted suit paired with a light blue blouse that featured an angled, embellished collar. He also wore square sunglasses and white Gucci boots with a red heart on the side, also from his collaboration with the high-fashion brand.

Gucci first unveiled Styles' upcoming collection in June, stating that it is the culmination of a years-long friendship between the singer and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

HA HA HA is the combination of "the initials of 'Harry' and 'Alessandro,' but it is also the onomatopoeic sound of the written essence of an emoji, the 'laughing face,'" Gucci said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The brand said the phrase "hahaha" is how Michele, 49, and Styles "have ended their messages to each other for years" since meeting after Michele was named Gucci's creative director and the Grammy winner released his self-titled solo album in 2017.

"The encounter immediately generated a relationship of exchange, of continuous creative contamination, and the drive to explore," Gucci shared in the press release.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Arrives at the Venice International Film Festival

In the press release, Gucci described Gucci HA HA HA as a "playful collection designed to act as a herald of new visions of beauty, crafted with liberating codes that eliminate the ritual complexities of fashion collections and produce the sustainable spontaneity of ease."

The collection includes jackets, coats, pants, shirts and accessories that Gucci said "comes from creative instances that apply themselves to diverse expressions" that "contaminate each other" and result in suits and denim jackets as well as "unexpected printed pajamas and bowling shirts, lined coats with hoods and frog fasteners, and pleated kilts with leather regulating straps," according to the release.

Prices for the collection have not yet been announced; the collection will reportedly launch for purchase in October, according to The Cut.

