Harry Styles Wears Fishnets and Gucci Lipstick for Beauty Papers Photo Shoot

Harry Styles brought a welcomed sense of calm to many when he serenaded the Internet for 20 minutes during his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. And the soulful crooner is going viral once again thanks to a new skin-baring photo shoot.

London magazine Beauty Papers announced Monday that Styles will be on the cover of their upcoming Issue 8. In one of the sexy promotional photos, Styles wears fishnets and Gucci loafers, while in another he is dressed in a full Gucci suit.

In response to the musician’s inclusion in the magazine, fans flocked to the publication’s site to purchase a copy. However, the increased traffic was too much for the site to handle.

Beautiful People, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight… Thank you. — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

In preparation for the release, the magazine tweeted 3 short promo videos, alluding to Styles’ involvement by including his voice and a model wearing the iconic Gucci jumpsuit he wore to the Met Gala

BEAUTY PAPERS. ISSUE 8. COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/wH4qruJtKR — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 14, 2020

The official announcement of the singer’s work with the magazine came with the release of a minute long video directed by Casper Wackerhausen Sejersen. In the video, Styles answers questions, though those questions are not heard. He appears in the same blue Gucci suit from his promo shots, with a rosy eyeshadow and a bronzed glow.

Gucci confirmed that Styles was not only wearing the brand’s clothing in the video, but also their beauty products. During the technical issues with their website, Beauty Papers let their followers in one of the products behind Styles’ look — Gucci’s Rouge à Levres Matte Lipstick in the shade They Met in Argentina.

Introducing Mr Harry Edward Styles who collaborated with #beautypapers in an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity. @Harry_Styles #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/tGDHptRa6z — Beauty Papers (@beautypapersmag) March 17, 2020

According to the magazine, Styles “collaborated” with the publication on “an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity, and unity.”

Known for his bold fashion, Styles has often brought his personal wardrobe style into his music. In his most recent music video for his song “Falling,” the 26-year old dons a lilac Gucci top with a cascading train as he floats in a room filled with water.

The U.K. native also released a Tiny Desk concert for NPR Monday, where he sang his hit singles “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as “Cherry” and “To Be So Lonely” from his album Fine Line.