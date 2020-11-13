"I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing," the fashionable singer told Vogue

Harry Styles Models a Gucci Gown as He Becomes the First Man to Land a Solo Cover of Vogue

Harry Styles continues to break new ground in the fashion world.

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer and budding style icon became the first man to land a solo cover of Vogue, gracing the December issue in a lace-trimmed dress and tuxedo jacket crafted by his friend, muse and Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The headline “Harry Styles Makes His Own Rules” accompanies an idyllic photo of the 26-year-old singer blowing up a balloon. And the same message is conveyed inside the issue, where Styles opened up about challenging traditional gender norms and expressing himself through fashion.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away,” he told the outlet. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

He continued: “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

In the cover story, Michele — who famously dressed Styles in a frilly, nipple-baring blouse for the 2019 Met Gala — shared his thoughts on the “Falling” singer’s fashion evolution, from quintessential boy band looks to experimental, '70s-inspired ensembles.

“He’s really in touch with his feminine side because it’s something natural. And he’s a big inspiration to a younger generation— about how you can be in a totally free playground when you feel comfortable. I think that he’s a revolutionary.”

Styles also reflected on the events of 2020 and Black Lives Matter protests, telling Vogue, "I think it’s a time for opening up and learning and listening."