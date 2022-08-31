Harry Styles' Go-To Hair Accessory Is His Trusty Claw Clip

Harry Styles' long-term relationship with his claw clip is one we can get behind.

The British singer and actor has a head of hair that has always been a large part of his reputation — dating back to when he wore his locks long as a member of One Direction. Though he chopped off his length in 2016 to prepare for his role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, he's still worn his signature waves in a floppy-but-contained mess — and he loves to keep it contained with a claw clip.

After Styles, 28, grew his short hair out a little bit, he got in the habit of pinning his bangs back with a claw clip while out and about, making it a staple in his street style. Even if the clip isn't in Styles' hair while he's in an off-duty look, there's a good chance you can spot it clipped to his shirt or his pants.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Anyone with unruly bangs knows how annoying they can be when you're just trying to run errands or do housework. While Styles went through a phase several years ago where he wore headscarves and bandanas to hold his hair back while it was growing out, he's since moved on to a more subtle claw clip just on the top. However, scarves made another appearance during COVID when Styles let his hair grow while he wasn't working.

Though the "Late Night Talking" singer may be known for his off-the-charts fashion while on stage — including a rainbow jumpsuit at Coachella and all manner of glitter and sequins on tour — he keeps his hair fairly simple. His brunette locks are just a touch shaggy at all times, though when he steps on stage, his hair is mostly wrangled into a perfectly tousled 'do.

While off the clock, though, Styles is more subdued, often choosing casual clothes that allow him to blend in on the street — and a brown or black claw clip that seamlessly blends into his hair.

MEGA

When Styles first rose to fame in 2010, he was just a teenager with curly hair, but that hair soon became one of his defining characteristics. As he grew up, he let his hair grow out, combing off to the side for the perfect boy band look.

Over the next few years, Styles' hair lost a lot of its curl and started to appear more wavy like it is now. He started wearing it in a more structured coif with it longer on top and shorter on the sides for a very clean-cut (yet effortless) look.

Pretty soon, though, he got into hats, which allowed him to cover a lot of the length as he continued to grow it out. The oversize hats and beanies allowed just a few tufts of hair to peek out the sides while Styles' locks entered the awkward phase of growing out. That's when the headscarves came in.

SplashNews.com

Styles rocked many a headscarf before he reached a point in 2014 when he officially had long hair. He continued to let the length increase over the next year while still in One Direction, eventually letting it reach past his shoulders. Once it got to this length, he was able to coax it back into more defined curls, as well, reigniting his curly boy persona.

Once Styles cut off his hair in 2016, though, he never truly went back, instead opting for a short style ever since. While the length has varied over the past few years — even inciting rage amongst fans any time he dares take it a little shorter — it's never gotten into a "long" territory again. It's only ever long enough to carefully be clipped back with his trusty claw clip that he always has nearby.

Mega Agency

These days, Styles turns to Ayae Yamamoto for his haircare needs. The groomer and hairstylist, who has been working with Styles for a few years now, keeps the "As It Was" singer's mane intact every time he steps foot on a stage.

The claw clips thus far, though, have been reserved for Styles' downtime, which means he probably chose them all on his own. When you just want to keep your bangs out of the way, sometimes only a reliable claw clip will do.