Lifestyle Style Harry Styles Rocks Giant Statement Flower with Custom Black Nina Ricci Suit at 2023 BRIT Awards The singer is nominated for four awards at Saturday's 2023 BRIT Awards By Glenn Garner Published on February 11, 2023 04:41 PM Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Harry Styles is getting his flowers at the 2023 BRIT Awards. The Grammy Award winner, 29, accessorized a structured black custom Nina Ricci suit with a giant matching statement flower choker the size of his head as he walked the red carpet at Saturday's awards show in London. He peeked out from behind the flower while posing in the suit, which featured wide tuxedo lapels, complementing the ensemble's angular silhouette. Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List! Styles leads the nominations at this year's BRIT Awards, along with rising duo Wet Leg. Both up for four categories each. He's nominated for British artist of the year, as well as song of the year for "As It Was," and British album of the year for his third solo studio album Harry's House. Harry Styles. Frazer Harrison/Getty The One Direction alum previously won album of the year and best pop vocal album for Harry's House at last weekend's 65th Grammy Awards. Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best' "This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so so nice, thank you," he said in his speech for album of the year, adding that "there's no such thing as best." Styles served multiple iconic looks at Sunday's Grammy Awards, including a rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals on the red carpet, and a sparkling pale pink fringe ensemble for his performance of "As It Was." RELATED VIDEO: 2023 Grammy Awards: What You Didn't See Before, During and After Music's Biggest Night During the show, he donned a cropped white jacket with black details over a sparkling silver top with high-waisted khaki trousers featuring black stripes down the side. The 2023 BRIT Awards air live on ITV at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, as well as a live stream on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.