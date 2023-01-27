See the Moment Harry Styles Accidentally Splits His Leather Pants During His Concert

Harry Styles knows that the show must go on — even with a slight wardrobe malfunction.

On Thursday night, the 28-year-old singer brought his Love on Tour concert series to Inglewood, California, where his look of the evening caused quite a stir.

While performing his song, "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," Styles' tan leather trousers ripped at the seam near his crotch.

Per a video shared to Twitter by a concertgoer, the accident occurred when the singer knelt down on one knee, which instantly split the seam of his pants in the process. After noticing the gap, Styles bashfully continued to sing while covering the rip.

Leave it to the professional — and his loyal fans — to find a solution to the faux pas.

Another concert clip, shared by a fan account on Twitter, reveals that the former One Direction member used a fan-gifted rainbow Pride flag, representing the LGBTQ+ community, to cover up the tear. He tied the fabric around his waist and continued to sing the rest of his setlist.

According to Page Six, A-listers such as Jennifer Anniston, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres were a part of the audience grooving inside the Kia Forum.

This wouldn't be the first time the Grammy winner has stolen the show with his outfits, granted, for more fashionable reasons.

Last year proved to be a momentous occasion in fashion for the Don't Worry Darling heartthrob, who entered a new era of personal style in tandem with the release of his third studio album, Harry's House, in May.

Out of his robust rotation of high-fashion ensembles, Styles made waves in April with his Coachella wardrobe, which was incredibly jazzy for his debut at the famous music festival.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

On weekend one, Styles stepped out in a black fur coat, which he later took off to reveal a custom Gucci sequin jumpsuit in all of its glory.

And for his return at weekend two, he wore an eye-catching all-pink Gucci look featuring a flamingo pink feather coat, and metallic pink pants and an unbuttoned vest, embellished with his initials and fruits.

Kate Green/Getty

Working with the Italian fashion house is as common as breaking out radio hits for Styles, who holds a close relationship with the brand and its former creative director Alessandro Michele.

In November, he partnered up with the high-fashion label for his HA HA HA menswear collection. The name is a combination of Styles' and Michele's first name initials plus the laughter thought to be emanated by the laughing face emoji.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Including t-shirts, suits, jewelry and a pair of $3,350 pajamas, the collection was inspired by femininity, '70s silhouettes as well as Styles' retro aesthetic and his smash hits.

"I'm so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles shared in a press release for the collaboration. "I've known Alessandro for years now, and he's always been one of my favourite people. I'm always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me."