We're Still Thinking About Harry Styles' Rainbow Sequin Jumpsuit — and Clearly, so Is Everyone Else

Searches are spiking for glitzy gear, so we rounded up some similar styles
By Jennifer Chan April 22, 2022 08:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

ICYMI, Harry Styles looked so golden on stage at Coachella last weekend. 

The singer wore a rainbow sequin jumpsuit alongside surprise guest Shania Twain (also clad in a very sparkly look) and mesmerized the audience with not only his upbeat, energetic performance, but also his hard-to-miss, multicolored outfit. 

If you've had visions of glitzy disco ball-inspired ensembles ever since weekend one wrapped up, you're not alone. According to Prettylittlething (and well, the internet at large), the demand for glittering garb has skyrocketed (by 3,223 percent to be exact) in recent days, and we're not all that surprised. Styles is constantly reminding us to live boldly and experiment with our fashion choices, and now we're squarely focused on adding more (and more) playful sequins to our wardrobes ASAP. 

If you're ready to rock a fancy romper or jumpsuit, we found this strapless style from Lulu's, which is currently marked down to just $25 and still available in a few select sizes. Or, slip on this sexy cutout mini dress or party-perfect Asos minidress, which is adorned with flashy metallic oversized sequin paillettes, just like Styles' look. If you'd rather dip your toe in the trend before fully committing to a head-to-toe look, there's also this top-rated tunic on Amazon that comes in 29 dazzling color options for a cool 30 bucks.

As for accessories, take your pick from this embellished striped clutch, a fun (and very functional) backpack, or a pair of rainbow-hued platform sneakers, and let the compliments roll in. We recommend keeping the rest of your look a bit more streamlined so these punchy accents can really shine — and we're quite certain they'll likely inspire smiles from onlookers everywhere. 

Shop more splashy rainbow sequin items below, and get ready to turn heads. 

Credit: Lulu

Buy It! Lulu's Feel the Sparks Sequin Romper, $25 (orig. $74); lulus.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Asos Design Embellished Paillette Sequin Slip Dress, $135; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lulu Beaded Rainbow Clutch Bag, $29.97 (orig. $69); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Dress the Population Amiya Sequin Bodycon Cutout Mini Dress, $182; nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Prettyguide Sequin Tunic Top, $30.99; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Madden Girl Sequin Zip Backpack, $29.97 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Blue by Betsey Johnson Sidney Sneakers, $89; zappos.com

