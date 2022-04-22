We're Still Thinking About Harry Styles' Rainbow Sequin Jumpsuit — and Clearly, so Is Everyone Else
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA
ICYMI, Harry Styles looked so golden on stage at Coachella last weekend.
The singer wore a rainbow sequin jumpsuit alongside surprise guest Shania Twain (also clad in a very sparkly look) and mesmerized the audience with not only his upbeat, energetic performance, but also his hard-to-miss, multicolored outfit.
If you've had visions of glitzy disco ball-inspired ensembles ever since weekend one wrapped up, you're not alone. According to Prettylittlething (and well, the internet at large), the demand for glittering garb has skyrocketed (by 3,223 percent to be exact) in recent days, and we're not all that surprised. Styles is constantly reminding us to live boldly and experiment with our fashion choices, and now we're squarely focused on adding more (and more) playful sequins to our wardrobes ASAP.
If you're ready to rock a fancy romper or jumpsuit, we found this strapless style from Lulu's, which is currently marked down to just $25 and still available in a few select sizes. Or, slip on this sexy cutout mini dress or party-perfect Asos minidress, which is adorned with flashy metallic oversized sequin paillettes, just like Styles' look. If you'd rather dip your toe in the trend before fully committing to a head-to-toe look, there's also this top-rated tunic on Amazon that comes in 29 dazzling color options for a cool 30 bucks.
As for accessories, take your pick from this embellished striped clutch, a fun (and very functional) backpack, or a pair of rainbow-hued platform sneakers, and let the compliments roll in. We recommend keeping the rest of your look a bit more streamlined so these punchy accents can really shine — and we're quite certain they'll likely inspire smiles from onlookers everywhere.
Shop more splashy rainbow sequin items below, and get ready to turn heads.
Related Items
Buy It! Lulu's Feel the Sparks Sequin Romper, $25 (orig. $74); lulus.com
Buy It! Asos Design Embellished Paillette Sequin Slip Dress, $135; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lulu Beaded Rainbow Clutch Bag, $29.97 (orig. $69); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Dress the Population Amiya Sequin Bodycon Cutout Mini Dress, $182; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Prettyguide Sequin Tunic Top, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Madden Girl Sequin Zip Backpack, $29.97 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Blue by Betsey Johnson Sidney Sneakers, $89; zappos.com
