Harry Styles' Pleasing Launches First Makeup Collection in Collaboration with Designer Marco Ribeiro

Ribeiro debuted the collection in his first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 29, 2022 02:43 PM
Photo: Getty; Courtesy Pleasing

It's a bold new day for Pleasing.

The beauty brand, created by Harry Styles, just launched its first makeup products in a new collaboration with designer Marco Ribeiro. The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro collection of products, which is available to shop now and made its debut during the designer's Paris Fashion Week Show, includes nail polishes, color pigments and a gloss medium.

The bright colors in the collection can be worn in a variety of ways. There's a palette of powder pigments, as well as a set of cream pigments. The colors can be used anywhere on your face for a fun pop of brightness, as well as mixed with the gloss medium for a shinier finish.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Brand Launches Its First Makeup Collection in Collab with Designer Marco Ribeiro
Courtesy Pleasing

The new collection also includes five nail polish shades: a matte brown called Incrível Marrom Fosc; an orange jelly called Aura Laranja Gelatina; a glossy aquamarine called Oceano Água-Marinha Cremoso; a matte green called Cítrico Vibrante Cremoso; and a creamy burgundy called Borgonha Açaí Cremoso. The brown polish is sold separately from the other four, which come as a set.

Styles, 28, previously worked with the Brazil-born Ribeiro for a look featured in his Harry's House album promo. Ribeiro created a pair of patchwork pants that Styles wore, and the designer made a lasting impression on the "Late Night Talking" singer.

"To me, the way Marco uses colour is so inspiring; everything he makes radiates fun, joy and playfulness," Styles told Vogue Business. "When we started discussing collaborators for Pleasing, Marco was the first person I wanted to ask."

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Brand Launches Its First Makeup Collection in Collab with Designer Marco Ribeiro
Courtesy Pleasing

Styles' stylist, Harry Lambert, who is also co-creative director of Pleasing facilitated the meeting of the minds with Ribeiro and Styles.

"Both Harrys have always been supportive of me," Ribeiro told Vogue Business, adding that to him, his label and Pleasing share values of "openness, transparency and fluidity," which come through in the collaboration. "It was important that the final products were universal in terms of usage and audience. The product pigmentations and formulas allow for experimentation and creativity."

This is the first time Pleasing has partnered with a designer for a collaboration. The brand, which launched last year, has previously released three collections, each one prominently featuring nail polish with a rotating selection of other beauty products and apparel.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Brand Launches Its First Makeup Collection in Collab with Designer Marco Ribeiro
Courtesy Pleasing

The initial launch and first drop in November last year came from Styles himself, who has since taken a backseat for the brand, allowing Lambert and his co-creative director Molly Hawkins (also Styles' visual artist) to take the reins.

In an interview with Dazed, Styles said he wanted to start Pleasing with nail polish, because it's near and dear to his heart.

"It's starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," he said. "Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.' It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."

Harry Styles’ Pleasing Brand Launches Its First Makeup Collection in Collab with Designer Marco Ribeiro
Courtesy Pleasing

The next collection, called Shroom Bloom, featured Mick Fleetwood as the face of the launch. With psychedelic photos shot at Fleetwood's own Hawaii home, the collection, which included nail polish and new skincare products, was a groovy new set of products for fans.

This summer, Pleasing launched a beach-inspired collection that included a highly sought-after beach bag that fans previously spotted the "Watermelon Sugar" toting around town.

Though Styles hasn't made himself the face of each launch, he can always be found wearing nail colors from Pleasing while on stage (as can his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde) and sharing support for the brand on Instagram. He's also been championing the products since the beginning, touting his support of gender-free beauty and inclusivity in all the products.

"I don't think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they're radiating. And that's what I think the products do, it's about helping you feel beautiful," he said.

