Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Perfect Their Coordinating Couples Style with Ripped Jeans and Tees

The singer and the actress also matched last month during a day on board a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy

Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are approaching a major relationship milestone: coordinating couples outfits.

On Sunday afternoon, the singer, 27, and his actress girlfriend, 37, walked around after a lunch date in matching ripped jeans and white T-shirts. Styles chose light-wash oversized denim with holes at the knees and a vintage Bestie Boys band tee, while Wilde opted for a black pair of distressed, ripped jeans and a plain white T-shirt with rolled sleeves.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer accessorized with a blue ball cap and incorporated his signature gender-bending aesthetic into the casual look by adding Saint Laurent circle sunglasses. Wilde kept her outfit simple with a gold pendant necklace, a sunhat and retro-inspired sunglasses.

Their coordinating fashion moment comes one month after the couple, who were first linked right after New Year's, were spotted enjoying a day out on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy.

The duo matched on their outing, with Wilde wearing an all-navy swimsuit, while Styles coordinated in a blue hat and hoodie with black swim trunks.

harry styles; olivia wilde Credit: Getty (2)

Wilde, who split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November, met Styles last fall while filming the upcoming Don't Worry Darling, Wilde's highly-anticipated directorial follow-up to Booksmart starring Styles opposite Florence Pugh.

In February, a source told PEOPLE the two "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together" while they shot the film in Los Angeles. "She is also very happy with Harry," added the source.

That same month — weeks after the pair were first seen holding hands at a friend's wedding — Wilde penned a sweet note in honor of Styles and his work on Don't Worry Darling.

In the caption, Wilde noted that many male actors don't want to appear in female-led films and take the lesser role, which makes those movies hard to finance. But Styles jumped in without reservation to play backup to Pugh's leading role.