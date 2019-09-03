Did Harry Styles Just Get a Bowl Cut? See Why Fans Are Flipping Out Over His New Hair Look

Harry Styles has apparently said goodbye to his perfectly coifed locks —and his fans aren’t holding their feelings back.

The 25-year-old singer’s new look has caused the internet to spiral, with fans comparing his shorter and messier haircut to that of his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson and even Stranger Things character Jonathan Byers.

While traveling around Italy Sunday, Styles’ scruffier look was spotted as he posed for photos with fans.

The “Sign of the Times” singer’s look proved polarizing on social media, some fans standing by the musician’s style, while others mourned his hair.

“Me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible,” one user tweeted.

me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible pic.twitter.com/3JEcNCZNSp — liv🕊♡’s hsf (@HarryVerism) September 1, 2019

“Harry, the one and only person who is allowed to have the same hairstyle as Louis,” wrote another fan, adding a string of heart emojis.

what kind of jonathon byers looking ass type hair cut is this.. is harry styles okay? pic.twitter.com/QjkUnz8o17 — nicole ‎✵ (@FifthJauregui_) September 3, 2019

Another user compared the singer’s lighter facial hair and shorter locks to Stranger Things character Jonathan Byers, leaving the user to wonder, “is harry styles okay?”

The former One Direction member’s new look comes shortly after he posed shirtless with his long hair for Rolling Stone‘s September cover.

The image, shot by photographer Ryan McGinley, appears to have been taken on a beach — the cool ocean waves flowing in the background. Styles smiles widely in the shot, waving his arms in the air and showing off his torso tattoos and gold cross necklace.

In the profile, titled “Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom,” Styles shared that he was still putting the finishing touches on the album, which he explained is “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

Following his split from French model Camille Rowe in July 2018 after a year of dating, Styles was feeling “really cut up,” singer-songwriter/producer Tom Hull, who goes by the stage name Kid Harpoon, told Rolling Stone.

Since embarking on a solo career after years of being in the boy band One Direction, Styles said he’s lost a lot of his old anxiety and fears.

“I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong. I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?’” he told Rolling Stone. “Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”