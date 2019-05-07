It’s not uncommon for exes to bump into each other at the Met Gala. And for former flames Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, the reunion appeared to be a pleasant one.

In a candid photo snapped inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fête, the friendly exes appear to enjoy an intimate moment with one another. They gaze at each other with huge smiles in the flirty snap and appear to be laughing at something. It’s what “Caption This” contests dreams are made of.

Jenner had a lot of fun with this year’s camp theme. The supermodel wore a bright orange, feathered Atelier Versace gown, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Styles, who served as a co-host at this year’s Gala, freed the nipple (a favorite activity of Jenner’s!) on the red carpet in a sheer Gucci blouse and high-waisted trousers.

Styles, 25, and Jenner, 23, were first linked in January 2014, and reignited rumors nearly two years later after vacationing together in Anguilla in December 2015. Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian said the pair were “dating” at the time, but they weren’t spotted again together until April of 2016, when they went out shopping in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.”

The insider added: “Even though she’s dated and hooked up with other guys, she could never really get serious with someone because she never got over her feelings for Harry.”

But even after rekindling their romance in 2016, the couple’s relationship soon fizzled out.

Since then Styles has been romantically linked to U.K. chef and blogger Tess Ward and Victoria’s Secret Model Camille Rowe. He hasn’t stepped out with anyone recently.

Jenner, however, is currently dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, confirming her relationship with the NBA star on the Ellen DeGeneres show in February.

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres jokingly remarked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres said. “How long have you been dating him?”

With a huge smile on her face, Jenner replied, “For a bit now.”