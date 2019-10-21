As a bonafide style star and Gucci ambassador, Harry Styles has amassed a large collection of custom ensembles. And to keep his one-of-a-kind pieces in tact, the singer has created a very unique cryogenic closet.

In an interview with British GQ, one of Styles’ designers, Harris Reed, who created the pop icon’s look for his new “Lights Up” music video, revealed that the Styles, 25, keeps Reed’s “one-off” designs, among others, in a frozen vault with 24-hour surveillance.

“I can’t say where it is located, but everything goes to an archive,” Reed told the magazine. “It’s basically like a giant refrigerator – a frozen vault.”

While Reed did not disclose where the secret “vault” is located, he did hint that its somewhere in Styles’ home country of England. “The clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them.”

Many of Reed’s creations, including the several outfits Styles wore on his first solo tour, live in the frozen closet. And the 25-year-old singer reassured Reed that the custom piece are in safe keeping.

“That’s also what is more surreal for me. After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 looks for – he wore about six or seven – I was wondering where the others were and he was like, ‘Don’t worry, they are all under surveillance.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s chic.'”

Most recently, Reed, who has designed looks for Cara Delevingne and Solange Knowles, made Styles’ blue peplum two-piece outfit for his “Lights Up” music video.

“I was in [The Bowery Hotel] bar, so I asked the barman for a napkin and I did a chicken scratch drawing and sent it back to Harry right away,” Reed says of the initial “Lights Up” design. “He was like, ‘This is perfect.’ It was so easy and clean and it reminds me a bit of David Bowie’s ‘Dog Days’ but more sparkly and upbeat and less linen and long hair.”

Reed added that he made Style’s blue outfit of the course of three days with no sleep. And like its blue icy color, Reed’s David Bowie-inspired piece may be the next design to get the Harry Styles cryo treatment.