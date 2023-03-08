Harry Styles Hit the Gym in a One Direction T-Shirt and the Running Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Wear

Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon all favor Hoka sneakers

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on March 8, 2023 11:00 AM

Harry Styles Hoka Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

Feather boas, sparkly rainbow jumpsuits, and hot pink leather pants are Harry Styles' forte, so the word "practical" doesn't necessarily describe his on-stage fashion taste. But it turns out, even the superstar opts for a practical pair of shoes when hitting the gym.

Over the weekend, Styles posted — and promptly deleted — a gym mirror selfie to his Instagram story. During a performance yesterday, the "As It Was" singer joked about "accidentally" sharing the photo, in which he's wearing navy shorts, a One Direction T-shirt, and Hoka running shoes. Longtime fans freaked out over his nostalgic boy band tee, but we're more focused on Styles' footwear.

Hoka has made a name for itself by designing super supportive running shoes that have caught the attention of celebs like Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon. But it's not just Hollywood moms who favor the smart sneakers — apparently, even rock stars like Styles wear them, too.

Hoka Shoes

The Don't Worry Darling actor wore one of the brand's most popular pairs, the Hoka Clifton 8, in yellow, orange, and blue, but the staple style also comes in more versatile shades in both men's and women's sizes.

Hoka Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 8 in Sun Baked / Shell Coral, $111.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com

Hoka sneakers offer top-notch support and breathability on the go, whether you're running errands or actually running. Even nurses who work on their feet for 12 hours claim that Hokas keep their feet comfy all day long in Zappos reviews, and Radio City Rockettes who spend six hours dancing daily love changing into the comfy kicks post-show.

Other fan-favorite styles include the Hoka Bondi 8, Hoka Rincon 3, and the Hoka Arahi 6, all of which come in a variety of colorful combinations and are available at Zappos and Nordstrom. You probably won't be wearing a sequin fringe Gucci jumpsuit like Styles' Grammys getup any time soon, but you can copy his workout attire. Below, shop more Hoka shoes that you can count on for cushioned comfort.

Hoka Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Arahi 6 in Nimbus Cloud / Blanc de Blanc, $139.95; zappos.com

Hoka Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Rincon 3 in Shell Coral / Peach Parfait , $124.95; zappos.com

Hoka Sneakers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe in Black and White, $165; nordstrom.com

Hoka Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Bondi 8 in Puffin's Bill / Amber Yellow, $164.95; zappos.com

