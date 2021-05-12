Harry Styles Hits the Brit Awards Red Carpet in a Bold Gucci Suit with Statement-Making Handbag

After winning his second BRIT Award, Harry Styles gave an acceptance speech wearing a bold Gucci Aria suit, complete with a matching handbag

Harry Styles added another win and another memorable ensemble to the books after Tuesday's BRIT Awards.

The One Direction alum, 27, won his second BRIT, taking home British single of the year for "Watermelon Sugar" from his second studio album, Fine Line. He also won the red carpet, sporting a bold Gucci Aria suit paired with a statement-making handbag.

Styles cut a retro look in the '70s chic wool and silk double-breasted jacket and pleated flared pants, which both featured a brown "macro framed sequence print." The ensemble also included some matching suede sneakers and several layers of rings, accentuating a white manicure and a brown leather bag with a bamboo handle.

harry styles Credit: JMEnternational/getty

The Don't Worry Darling actor has become a fashion icon on red carpets and magazine covers, tearing down gender norms with his style. He made another Gucci statement on the December 2020 cover of Vogue, sparking conservative commentator Candace Owens' "bring back manly men" response.

"To not wear [something] because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes," Styles told Variety of the fashion moment. "And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."

