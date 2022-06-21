Harry Styles, Gucci Team Up for 'Playful' 1970s Inspired Collection

Gucci's new HA HA HA collection is inspired by Harry Styles' friendship with the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele

Harry Styles and Gucci are teaming up for a new clothing collection that throws it back to the 1970s.

On Monday, Gucci unveiled the collaboration called Gucci HA HA HA that the company said is the culmination of a years-long friendship between the 28-year-old musician and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

HA HA HA is the combination of "the initials of 'Harry' and 'Alessandro,' but it is also the onomatopoeic sound of the written essence of an emoji, the 'laughing face,'" Gucci said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The brand said the phrase "hahaha" is how Michele, 49, and Styles "have ended their messages to each other for years" since meeting after Michele was named Gucci's creative director and the Grammy winner released his self-titled first solo album in 2017.

"The encounter immediately generated a relationship of exchange, of continuous creative contamination, and the drive to explore," Gucci shared in the press release.

Styles and Gucci's collaborations date as far back as his friendship with Michele. Styles was made the face of a June 2018 Gucci campaign, according to Vogue, and the British pop star wore a Gucci outfit created by Michele to the 2019 Met Gala.

"Harry has an incredible sense of fashion," Michele said in Gucci's press release.

The creative director also opened up about the inspiration for the collection with Styles.

"I proposed creating a 'dream wardrobe' with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions," she explained. "We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men's tailoring."

In the press release, Gucci described Gucci HA HA HA as a "playful collection designed to act as a herald of new visions of beauty, crafted with liberating codes that eliminate the ritual complexities of fashion collections and produce the sustainable spontaneity of ease."

The collection includes jackets, coats, pants, shirts, and accessories that Gucci said "comes from creative instances that apply themselves to diverse expressions" that "contaminate each other" and result in suits and denim jackets as well as "unexpected printed pajamas and bowling shirts, lined coats with hoods and frog fasteners, and pleated kilts with leather regulating straps," according to the release.

