Harry Styles Hangs Out with Swans and Cuddles with Pig in New Gucci Men's Tailoring Campaign

Harry Styles is one with nature.

The 25-year-old singer appears in an artistic new campaign for Gucci Men’s Tailoring, filmed in an old-timey style amid a serene musical backdrop.

Arguably reminiscent of some of the more curious parts of Alice in Wonderland, the video opens with a colorfully clad Styles viewing and interacting with a variety of sculpture busts, interspersed with outdoor shots where he bonds with mammals and birds alike.

In one quick scene, the “Sign of the Times” singer cuddles a pig and later, holds a phone receiver up to its ear, while other moments show Styles tossing paper into the air over a group of swans and posing with them.

The video ends on a close-up of the singer’s ring-decorated fingers, finishing up an origami-crane creation, with the hashtag, “#GucciTailoring.”

Harry Styles for Gucci Gucci

Styles made his debut at the 2019 Met Gala earlier this month, serving as one of the co-hosts alongside other big names like Lady Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Serena Williams and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

For his first appearance at fashion’s biggest night, Styles dressed to impress in a Victorian style, sheer Gucci ensemble with lace detailing that showed off his many tattoos and bare chest. The former One Direction star completed his look with high-waisted black trousers, color-coordinated heeled shoes and a dangly, pearl earring in one ear.

As a campaign face for the Italian house, which was also a sponsor for the Met Gala, it’s no surprise that the singer chose the luxury designer to dress him for his big night. (Wintour predicted it ahead of time in a “Go Ask Anna” video, saying she was one of the many who “are looking forward to something that is daring and fearless and colorful and different, and no doubt it will be Gucci!”)

Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala Getty

Styles not only made headlines for his Gala look, but also for his reunion with former flame, Kendall Jenner.

In a candid photo snapped inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fête, the friendly exes appeared to enjoy an intimate moment with one another. They gazed at each other with huge smiles in the flirty snap which pictured the two laughing. It was what “Caption This” contests dreams are made of.

Jenner, 23, had a lot of fun with this year’s camp theme herself. The supermodel wore a bright-orange, feathered Atelier Versace gown, accessorizing the bold look with Tiffany & Co. jewels.