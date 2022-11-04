Harry Styles' Gucci Collection Is a Dreamy Wonderland Full of Cherries and Angry Teddy Bears

Gucci HA HA HA is here.

Harry Styles' highly anticipated collaboration with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is officially available to purchase, and the fashion house launched with a bevy of photos of Styles wearing the designs.

The menswear collection, which includes touches of femininity and plenty of nods to Styles' music and aesthetic, was first announced in June as a partnership between the collaborators and longtime friends.

Mark Borthwick

"I'm so happy to see this project finally come to life," Styles shared in a press release. "I've known Alessandro for years now, and he's always been one of my favourite people. I'm always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me."

Gucci HA HA HA — an amalgamation of Styles' and Michele's first initials — is billed as liberated vanity and has an avant garde flair. The collection includes suits — which Styles has already been wearing — t-shirts, shoots, jewelry and more.

The graphic t-shirts in the collection and sweatshirts in the collection are an especially fun nod to Styles himself. One t-shirt has an adorably angry pink bear — the mascot for the line — with the phrase, "I want more berries and that summer feelin';" an ode to Styles' Grammy-winning song "Watermelon Sugar." Yet another t-shirt, this one with two bunnies, reads, "You've got my devotion;" a tribute to the title track "Fine Line" from Styles' second album.

Mark Borthwick

Elsewhere in the collection, you'll find more angry bears — in a $1,200 pendant necklace and on a pair of $3,350 pajamas — as well as cherry print, a nod to Styles' song "Cherry" and his affinity for referencing fruit in songs.

Shot by Mark Borthwick, the campaign images and video of Styles are dreamy and aspirational with the 28-year-old British singer and actor modeling the pieces of the collection. In the video, Styles dances around, taking the clothes on and off with a minimal background. With just the clothes, a tree, and some couches for props, Styles swirls and twirls — and drops his pants a few times — with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.

Upon the initial announcement of Gucci HA HA HA in June, the brand said the phrase "hahaha" is how Michele, 49, and Styles "have ended their messages to each other for years" since meeting in 2017.

"The encounter immediately generated a relationship of exchange, of continuous creative contamination, and the drive to explore," Gucci shared in the press release.

Styles and Gucci's collaborations date as far back as his friendship with Michele. Styles was made the face of a June 2018 Gucci campaign, according to Vogue, and the British pop star wore a Gucci outfit created by Michele to the 2019 Met Gala.

Mark Borthwick

"Harry has an incredible sense of fashion," Michele said in Gucci's press release.

The creative director also opened up about the inspiration for the collection with Styles.

"I proposed creating a 'dream wardrobe' with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions," she explained. "We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men's tailoring."

Styles has been a Gucci devotee for years, choosing the fashion house almost exclusively for his tour looks while on the road. For his Love on Tour dates starting last fall in the United States and spanning across the U.K. and Europe this year before returning to the U.S., Styles has chosen an array of Gucci outfits.

Mark Borthwick

For his tour this year in the U.S., the singer has worn a variety of fruit-themed looks, as well as bold patterns and graphics in casual silhouettes. He's also stuck solidly with his Gucci x Adidas sneakers on stage, save for one night in October, when fans speculated the singer was boycotting Adidas for its ties to Kanye West.

Gucci HA HA HA is available to shop now on gucci.com, as well as in Gucci stores.