Harry Styles is celebrating his sophomore album the only way he knows how – with a lyrical manicure.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer brought his album Fine Line, which debuted on Friday, to life with a custom nail art design by Los Angeles-based celebrity artist, Britney Tokyo, whose other A-list clientele includes Beyoncé and Kesha.

Image zoom Britney Tokyo/ Instagram

“FINE LINE🍓🥝🍒🍉✨ @harrystyles,” Tokyo wrote alongside a photo of Styles’ graphic nails, each nail featuring a different design for the various titles on the album.

On his left hand, the former One Directioner boasts blue and hot pink nails (mirroring the Fine Line album cover art) spelling out the title.

Paying tribute to his hit songs on the album (several being fruit-inspired) on his right hand, Styles went for a more literal interpretation, featuring a smiling daisy for “Sunflower,” a strawberry, kiwi and watermelon for the hit “Watermelon Sugar” and a single cherry for his other fruity single (which is reportedly inspired by his ex-girlfriend, model Camille Rowe).



To contrast his bubbly, graphic nails, Styles is seen wearing gold and silver hardware rings on almost every finger.

The pop singer’s graphic nail art comes just less than a week after his sophomore album came out. Along with his new discography, Styles announced he will be embarking on a world tour next year to promote “Fine Line.”

Just last month, Styles appeared on Saturday Night Live as both a host and musical guest, and to perform the first single from the album, “Lights Up.”

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC Photo Bank via Getty

During his SNL episode, he displayed a similar colorful manicure, giving a sneak peek of his album cover with pink and blue nails, while wearing a black sequin jumpsuit. He also performed “Watermelon Sugar” during the show in a decked out, all-red outfit.