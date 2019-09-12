Here's What Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan & More of Your Fave Celebs Smell Like

You know you're curious
By Maggie Malach
September 12, 2019 05:15 PM

1 of 13

Travis Scott

Neilson Barnard/Getty

The Source: Kylie Jenner

While dishing on a “Burning Questions” segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner said her longtime love “smells like … he takes a shower in the morning usually, so he smells like fresh shower and fresh cologne.” After a few more questions, she had an update: “Wait, he also smells like weed a lot,” she shared with a giggle.

2 of 13

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Source: Kim Kardashian West

The KKW Beauty creator described each of her sisters’ scents while promoting her new fragrances. “Kendall has no scent — which is a good thing. She’ just always smells fresh and clean, and smells like a supermodel; exactly what you think she would smell like,” she told The Cut. “Kylie always smells like one of my original fragrances that have gardenias and jasmine. Kourtney smells like all-natural products. Khloé smells like rich oils; very fruity, but rich in scent. She also likes very white florals.”

3 of 13

Michael B. Jordan

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Source: A fan named Sylvia Wilson

You may remember being extremely jealous of Wilson back in May 2018 when she discovered that Jordan would be filming near her campus in Philadelphia and successfully invited him to meet her for a smoothie. “He smelled like Mahogany Teakwood from Bath & Body Works, but better,” Wilson told Buzzfeed after the meetup, adding, “He was so sweet and nice. He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me!” Sounds pretty perfect to us. 

4 of 13

Troye Sivan

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Source: The man himself

While telling GQ about the 10 things he can’t live without, Sivan revealed that Aesop’s Marrakech is his must-have cologne. “I’m just a big smell guy — I have a super sensitive nose, I think,” he said. “[This scent] is just, like, the perfect level of — like, if I imagine a boy wearing this, that’s really hot, if I imagine a girl wearing this, I’m like, that’s really hot, too. It’s just a musky, woody, kind of like fire, almost [smell].”

The brand describes its Marrakech eau de toilette as “distinguished by woody, oriental notes, fresh florals and a hint of the animalistic.”

5 of 13

Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Source: Winnie Harlow

The model appeared in Queen Bey’s Lemonade visual album. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance, she revealed that the iconic singer smells like “cocoa butter and lemons.” Just as we suspected! 

6 of 13

Queen Elizabeth II

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Source: Sting

When Andy Cohen asked the musician, whose close friend is Prince Charles, what the Queen smells like, Sting quickly responded, sharing that the royal’s scent is that of “roses.”

7 of 13

Harry Styles

Terence Patrick/CBS

The Sources: Liam Payne, Lou Teasdale and James Corden

We’re sure you’ve spent many a sleepless night pondering what Styles smells like. Luckily, his One Direction bandmate Payne blessed us with this knowledge, telling Teen Vogue that Styles’ scent is “Fresh cotton, yes, fresh linens.” Even better, back in 2013, the band’s hairstylist, Teasdale, revealed that Styles’ famous locks smell like “a combination of the One Direction perfume, some Fudge Urban Raspberry and Vanilla hair spray and tour catering.” 

However, Corden has a totally different opinion on Styles’ scent. “He smells like summer in a bowl,” The Late Late Show host explained during a PEOPLE’s Kids Interview. “It’s like the bottom of your bag when you get back from the beach.”

8 of 13

Emma Stone

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Source: Stone Herself 

Guys, Stone has a lot of thoughts about how she smells. While chatting with Allure in 2012, she explained that she’s worn Chance by Chanel for “like, forever.” But how does it smell to her? “I don’t know. I’m not good at that. Like a brisk morning! Is that what you do? But the weird thing is, I think there’s something off about my pH because things smell totally different on me. When you stay at a Four Seasons hotel they have all this Bvlgari stuff and if I use the body wash, I smell like pot the rest of the day. It makes no sense. It mixes with my chemistry and I just smell like I have clam-baked all day.”

9 of 13

Oprah Winfrey

Photo Image Press/Splash News Online

The Sources: James Marsden & Andy Cohen 

Those who consider Oprah to be their spiritual guide, take note. Marsden, who had the privilege of hugging the mogul, told Conan O’Brien, “She smelled wonderful … Like diamonds.” However, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen actually smelled the media mogul and reported back: “It’s a floral note with a hint of gardenia and bountiful garden.” When Oprah responded that she doesn’t wear perfume, he added, “The scent of Oprah just smells perfect.”

10 of 13

Bryan Cranston

Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

The Source: Jennifer Garner

In preparation for their film, Wakefield, Cranston and Garner took an intimacy course together — it was so intimate, in fact, that they even smelled each other. Garner explained, “We sniffed each other. We checked out each other’s feet. This is true. But Bryan smells delicious. He smells, you know, like Ivory soap, and I would sniff him, you know, anytime.” 

11 of 13

Russell Brand

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The Sources: Courtney Love & Jimmy Kimmel

While Kate Beckinsale named Brand as one of the best-smelling celebs, Love famously said she wouldn’t date the comedian because he smelled “too musky.” “He is a little musky. We did yoga together and the musk was there.” She added: “I said to Russell, ‘You’re too musky for me, man.’ ” However, during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2013, Kimmel pointed out that even though Brand’s hair looked messy, he was very well-groomed, saying, “You smell great, you smell really clean.”

12 of 13

Natalie Wood

Silver Screen Collection/Getty

The Source: Natasha Gregson Wagner

Thirty-five years after her mother died, it’s her mother’s lingering scent of gardenia that she remembers. “After Barbara Stanwyck gifted my mother a bottle of Jungle Gardenia while filming The Bride Wore Boots, she wore the fragrance the rest of her life, gifting it to friends and family whenever they complimented her,” the daughter of Wood and her second husband, Richard Gregson, told PEOPLE. “My sister [Courtney Wagner] and I always knew when our mom was home because we could smell her.”

