Here's What Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan & More of Your Fave Celebs Smell Like

The Source: The man himself

While telling GQ about the 10 things he can’t live without, Sivan revealed that Aesop’s Marrakech is his must-have cologne. “I’m just a big smell guy — I have a super sensitive nose, I think,” he said. “[This scent] is just, like, the perfect level of — like, if I imagine a boy wearing this, that’s really hot, if I imagine a girl wearing this, I’m like, that’s really hot, too. It’s just a musky, woody, kind of like fire, almost [smell].”

The brand describes its Marrakech eau de toilette as “distinguished by woody, oriental notes, fresh florals and a hint of the animalistic.”