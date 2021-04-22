Gucci Taps Harry Styles, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams and More for Talk Show-Inspired Campaign

Gucci's latest campaign takes handbags where they've never been before — on late night TV.

The Beloved campaign spotlights the Italian house's four most beloved handbag styles (the Dionysus, the GG Marmont, the Gucci Horsebit 1955 and the Jackie 1961) as a diverse group of A-listers model the bags while making an appearance on creative director Alessandro Michele's version of a Hollywood late-night talk show.

Diane Keaton Credit: Harmony Korine

Dakota Johnson Credit: Harmony Korine

"We decided to show the concept of 'beloved' in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people," Michele said in a press release. "We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star. Very often these creations are named after influential women who conditioned the habits and customs of many."

Serena Williams Credit: Harmony Korine

He continued, "It is precisely because they have great personalities that in the industry we gave them these powerful names; and now we have them in a show and twisted with the idea that there were two stars: the bag and the actual talent. A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists."

Sienna Miller Credit: Harmony Korine

The campaign, which officially debuted on April 22 following the release of several social media teasers, was shot by Spring Breakers filmmaker Harmony Korine.

Awkwafina Credit: Harmony Korine

Speaking with Vogue about working on the talk show-inspired campaign, Keaton said that Michele is "beyond talented and gorgeous."