Whether he’s clean-shaven in a candy pink suit and a string of pearls or rocking a scruffier look and a plain white tee, Harry Styles can do no wrong — so it’s no surprise that he still looks effortlessly cool even while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the 26-year-old singer was spotted wearing a black oversize hoodie, grey athletic shorts, a yellow mesh ball cap and sunglasses as he debuted a new “quarantine beard” (much to the delight of the Internet).

Paper Magazine was the first to notice his new facial hair: “I want to thank #HarryStyles and his quarantine beard for giving me some joy today,” the outlet wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of paparazzi photos.

“A pic of our king with a beard as a treat,” one user wrote in the comment section. A second added, “He’s beautiful.”

“This is what I needed today,” another person joked.

Despite stepping out for some fresh air, the “Falling” singer has otherwise been social distancing and encouraging his fans to do the same. “We’re all in this together,” he wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Styles announced that the first leg of his world tour will be rescheduled for next year due to coronavirus concerns. The European Love On Tour stops were originally set for an opener in Birmingham, U.K., on April 15, but the new shows will now kick off on Feb. 12, 2021.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” he captioned an Instagram post that revealed the postponed dates. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

“In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come,” he wrote. “For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together.”

He continued: “I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”