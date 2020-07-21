The "Watermelon Sugar" singer previously said he was learning Italian while in quarantine

Harry Styles Has a New Look! Singer Debuts New Mustache While in Italy

Harry Styles has a new look!

During a visit to Modena, Italy, this month, the 26-year-old singer of summer anthem "Watermelon Sugar" stopped by the Villa Manodori and was photographed sporting some new facial hair.

The olive oil purveyor shared a photo on Instagram of Styles holding up a bottle of balsamic vinegar while wearing a pair of straight-legged jeans, a green and white striped t-shirt, yellow-tinted sunglasses and a rather impressive mustache.

"Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift!" Villa Manodori wrote in the caption for the snap.

Chef Massimo Bottura shared a photo on his Instagram Story with Styles over the weekend as well, revealing that the singer made a "pit stop" at the Osteria Francescana restaurant as he traveled through.

Back in March, Styles revealed on BBC radio 1Xtra Residency that he was using the extra time in quarantine to learn some Italian.

"It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Styles said on the radio program. "It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!"

"Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes," he added.

The "Golden" singer's new facial hairstyle might not be too surprising to fans — back in 2011, Styles tweeted about wanting a mustache.

"I've decided that i want a mustache...But not like a cool guy mustache..i mean like a Mario mustache :{ Oh Yeaaahhhhhh!!" he wrote at the time, referring to the popular video game character.

Styles, like many artists, was forced to cancel his 2020 tour dates due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer," Styles shared on Instagram in June.

