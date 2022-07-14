Harry Styles Is a Walking Daydream in Custom Gucci Pajamas for 'Late Night Talking' Music Video

Harry Styles loves a custom Gucci moment.

The British singer dropped a brand new music video for his song "Late Night Talking" on Wednesday, and in it, he's not gallivanting around in just one custom pajama set from Gucci — he's got two of them.

Styles, 28, starts the video in what could be interpreted as the real world, and he's wearing pale pink PJs with green polka-dots. When he enters dreamland and an alternate universe, his custom pajamas change into a brown set with blue polka dots.

Each set of cozy pajamas is the same Gucci design, with a long-sleeve button-up top and pants. Styles even added complementary socks to each set — blue socks with the pink set and red socks with the brown set.

When teasing the video for the song from his album Harry's House before it was released, Styles' secondary Instagram account even shared a cheeky snippet of the singer's feet clad in the blue socks while he whistled the tune to "Late Night Talking."

Throughout the video, as the scenes change to everything from a busy London street to a night at the theater, Styles remains tucked in bed with his cozy PJs. But if he's going to make an appearance at places like a museum or the great outdoors, his outfit needs to change, right? Stylist Harry Lambert added pieces of flair to the pajamas throughout the video so that it was a bit more daytime than nighttime.

This meant adding other Gucci pieces like the Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, the Spring 2022 Cream Shawl Collar Jacket and Spring 2022 Herringbone Coat, as spotted by Instagram account Harry Styles Fashion Archive. The account, which catalogs Styles' various fashion day in and day out, also called out that the singer and Don't Worry Darling star wore the same brown pajamas for an appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories back in May.

The Grammy-winning singer certainly has a history with Gucci and has been outfitted pretty much exclusively on tour by the brand and creative director Alessandro Michele. During his current tour in the U.K. and Europe, Styles has worn several outfits that mimic the style of these pajamas. Choosing mostly T-shirts and trousers, Styles' stage looks have included a lot of polka dots and bright colors.

Always one to keep us guessing, though, Styles has also mixed it up on tour with matching glammed-up athleisure sets and even heart-print overalls. For the Dublin, Ireland, show, the singer took the stage in a green striped jumpsuit to honor the country's most well-known color.

More than just an admirer of the brand, though, Styles has also collaborated with Gucci and continues to do so. He was the face of Gucci Beauty's Memoire d'une Odeur fragrance in 2019 and then teamed up with Michele to release a limited-edition shirt through Styles' own web store.

Most recently, though, Styles and Michele came together for a capsule collection with Gucci called HA HA HA that's inspired by the 1970s. In a press release, the brand said that not only is the name of the combination of the respective initials of Styles and Michele's first names, but it's also exactly what it sounds like: laughter. In fact, the laughter is how Styles and Michele "have ended their messages to each other for years," the press release said.